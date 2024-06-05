KBC Group NV Sells 16,508 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,508 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $10,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGX. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DGX. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DGX stock opened at $141.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.97 and its 200 day moving average is $133.35. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $145.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

