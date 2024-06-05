KBC Group NV Sells 20,508 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,508 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Biogen were worth $13,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 105.1% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Biogen by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock opened at $234.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.32. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.44 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIIB. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Biogen from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.50.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

