KBC Group NV Sells 53,218 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,218 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $8,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 70.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

CF Industries Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE CF opened at $80.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.74 and its 200-day moving average is $78.75. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.26 and a one year high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

