KBC Group NV Trims Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,951 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $10,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,764 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,091,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,492,000 after acquiring an additional 153,299 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,958,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,765,000 after acquiring an additional 166,554 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 115.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,358,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,838,000 after acquiring an additional 727,163 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SBA Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,209,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,124,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.17.

SBA Communications Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $198.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.79. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $183.64 and a 12-month high of $258.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.65.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.