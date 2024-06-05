Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 122.5% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 520 shares in the company, valued at $70,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.85.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $137.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $139.75.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

