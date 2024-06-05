Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 504,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,112 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 148,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 30,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 183,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 10,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.8 %

KMI stock opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

