Kraig Yarbrough Sells 1,303 Shares of Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Stock

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) SVP Kraig Yarbrough sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $18,593.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,375.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Texas Community Bancshares Trading Down 0.6 %
TCBS opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.90. Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.
Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($0.60) million during the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%.
Texas Community Bancshares Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Community Bancshares
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Texas Community Bancshares stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its stake in Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Free Report) by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,485 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Texas Community Bancshares worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.
About Texas Community Bancshares
Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
