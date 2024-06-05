KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter worth about $260,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $810,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.30. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $32.63.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

