Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Shares Gap Up to $10.46

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.46, but opened at $11.07. Krispy Kreme shares last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 756,420 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.44.

Krispy Kreme Trading Down 3.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $442.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.87 million. Research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is -51.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael J. Tattersfield sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $1,282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,936,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,570.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNUT. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,734,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,305,000 after purchasing an additional 246,600 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,548,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,237,000 after purchasing an additional 67,130 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

