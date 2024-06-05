Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,863 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $6,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 65,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 35,167 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,842,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,183,000 after purchasing an additional 241,848 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LW opened at $86.23 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.41 and a twelve month high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.62.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

LW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

