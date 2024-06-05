Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.180-0.410 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Lands’ End also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to -0.140–0.060 EPS.

Lands’ End Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LE opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Lands’ End had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $514.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lands’ End from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Lands' End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

