Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 609,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,102 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $30,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

LVS stock opened at $43.57 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.39 and a twelve month high of $61.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.37.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.46.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

