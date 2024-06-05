Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) CFO Michael Kaseta Sells 1,094 Shares

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Kaseta sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $15,917.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 316,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,092.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Kaseta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 12th, Michael Kaseta sold 3,136 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $45,722.88.

On Monday, March 18th, Michael Kaseta sold 12,166 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $192,466.12.

Liquidia Stock Performance

LQDA opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.53. Liquidia Co. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $16.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 177.83% and a negative net margin of 674.42%. The business had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 million. On average, analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LQDA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liquidia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Institutional Trading of Liquidia

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Liquidia by 610.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Liquidia in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Liquidia during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

