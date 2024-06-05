Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $92.86

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $92.86 and last traded at $92.58, with a volume of 284883 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.92.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $193,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,692.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Louisiana-Pacific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,662,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,186,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 16,827.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 717,059 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $50,789,000 after acquiring an additional 712,823 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $110,717,000 after acquiring an additional 712,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,056,991 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $145,697,000 after acquiring an additional 491,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

See Also

