Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Raised to $34.00 at Mizuho

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $33.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

MRO stock opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.40.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 73,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,981,684.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,336.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 73,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,981,684.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,008 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,336.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $997,999.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,921.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,903. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 226.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

