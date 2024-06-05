MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Shares Gap Up to $28.48

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.48, but opened at $34.13. MarineMax shares last traded at $33.86, with a volume of 353,035 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on HZO. Truist Financial decreased their price target on MarineMax from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.08.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $582.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.19 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clint Moore sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $124,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,544 shares in the company, valued at $639,329.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in MarineMax by 58.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in MarineMax by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

