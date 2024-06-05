Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Mercantile Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Mercantile Bank has a payout ratio of 31.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mercantile Bank to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $42.82. The firm has a market cap of $593.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average is $37.88.

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $58.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MBWM. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

