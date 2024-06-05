Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.
Mercantile Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Mercantile Bank has a payout ratio of 31.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mercantile Bank to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.
Mercantile Bank Trading Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $42.82. The firm has a market cap of $593.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average is $37.88.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on MBWM. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.
Mercantile Bank Company Profile
Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.
