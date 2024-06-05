MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 14.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of MetLife by 15.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.08.

MetLife Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:MET opened at $70.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.12. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.21 and a 52 week high of $74.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.99 and a 200-day moving average of $69.34.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 74.91%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

