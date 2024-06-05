MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Shares Gap Down to $20.51

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.51, but opened at $19.95. MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $19.95, with a volume of 954 shares changing hands.

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Down 2.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average is $18.93.

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.