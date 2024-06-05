MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 478,576 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 427,469 shares.The stock last traded at $21.25 and had previously closed at $21.17.
MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71.
MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 Small Cap Tech Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Bath & Body Works’ Guidance Dims Positive First Quarter Start
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Faraday Future: When Meme Stock Hype Meets Reality
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.