MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,241 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 1,837 shares.The stock last traded at $39.98 and had previously closed at $40.01.

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.85. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 4.09.

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (FLYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYU was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

