Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Down 0.7%

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $411.25 and last traded at $412.36. Approximately 5,924,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 21,313,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $415.13.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.91.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at $64,538,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,521 shares of company stock worth $19,746,476 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tactive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 177.8% in the first quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 15.9% in the first quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 21,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 7,533 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 20.9% in the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

