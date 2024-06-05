Mizuho Cuts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $180.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $205.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNOW. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.94.

NYSE SNOW opened at $137.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of -48.93 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $133.59 and a 12-month high of $237.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.61.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,744.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $211,739.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,824,446.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,880 shares of company stock valued at $10,832,965. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,286,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,842,000 after acquiring an additional 297,428 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,008,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,568,000 after purchasing an additional 249,249 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after buying an additional 1,496,235 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,238,000 after buying an additional 610,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,455,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

