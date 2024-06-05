Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $31,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,143,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,395,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,200,000 after purchasing an additional 259,474 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,190,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,242,000 after purchasing an additional 112,243 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 470,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,234,000 after purchasing an additional 104,350 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 4,019.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,282,000 after purchasing an additional 100,680 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,504,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.45.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE MOH opened at $307.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.36. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.67 and a 12 month high of $423.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.57.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

