Molson Coors Beverage (TAP.A) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 7th

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAP.A opened at $60.38 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $57.29 and a twelve month high of $72.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.29 and its 200 day moving average is $63.74.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

