Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,481 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $10,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,717,000 after purchasing an additional 929,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,477,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 387,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,036,000 after buying an additional 180,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,482,546,000 after buying an additional 123,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 133.9% during the third quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 201,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,218,000 after buying an additional 115,250 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $743.78.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $726.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $691.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $658.62. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $392.10 and a fifty-two week high of $778.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.76 million. Research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total transaction of $7,500,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,145,181.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total value of $1,000,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,818,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total value of $7,500,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,145,181.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,630 shares of company stock worth $24,226,598 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

