Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Trading Up 8.3%

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) was up 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.31 and last traded at $32.90. Approximately 92,639 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 492,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.37.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day moving average is $30.73.
Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.
