Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Trading Up 8.3%

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) was up 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.31 and last traded at $32.90. Approximately 92,639 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 492,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.37.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day moving average is $30.73.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Morphic by 14.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Morphic during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Morphic by 364.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

