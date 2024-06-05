Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Mueller Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Mueller Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 16.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of MLI opened at $56.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.07. Mueller Industries has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $60.31.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $849.65 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $229,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,970,420.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $229,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,970,420.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 52,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $3,001,961.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,949,535.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,762 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

