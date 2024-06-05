Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $69.52

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $69.52 and last traded at $69.96, with a volume of 51826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.76.

NBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nabors Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Nabors Industries from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.77 and a 200-day moving average of $81.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by ($2.92). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $743.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.59 million. Equities research analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,550,000 after buying an additional 40,078 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 436,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after buying an additional 40,141 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,415,000 after buying an additional 209,450 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 335,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,861,000 after buying an additional 131,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 295,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,102,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

