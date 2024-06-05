Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Trading Down 4.8%

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.73 and last traded at $24.73. 1,926 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 9,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on Nayax in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Nayax in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

Get Nayax alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NYAX

Nayax Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nayax

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYAX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nayax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,170,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Nayax during the 1st quarter valued at $2,620,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Nayax during the 1st quarter valued at $1,302,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Nayax by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 37,853 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nayax during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

About Nayax

(Get Free Report)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.