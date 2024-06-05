Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VRNT. TheStreet upgraded Verint Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $40.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.31, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Verint Systems had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $265.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 35,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,752,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $468,194.86. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 79,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 35,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 991,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,752,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,988 shares of company stock valued at $4,873,715 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,352,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Verint Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 24,952 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Verint Systems by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 657,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,772,000 after purchasing an additional 235,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $18,601,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 6.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,527,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,106,000 after buying an additional 154,285 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

