NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,917 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Sysco by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.10.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $72.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

