NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires 7,301 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $409,063,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,438,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $355,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870,444 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2,463.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,443,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270,461 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,121.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,965,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 68.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,696,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.8 %

KMI stock opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

