NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,538,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,843,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,879,000 after acquiring an additional 15,085 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $38,661,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 600,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,012 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $219,206.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,078.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $219,206.26. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 60,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,701,078.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,802 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $767,104.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,941,953.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,228. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $58.28 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.61.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CRSP. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.