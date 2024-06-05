NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,666 Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Cytokinetics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Cytokinetics by 16.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Cytokinetics by 12.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Cytokinetics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics Price Performance

CYTK stock opened at $48.41 on Wednesday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $110.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.38) earnings per share. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert Wong sold 13,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $635,977.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,998.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $2,422,877.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,296,913.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Wong sold 13,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $635,977.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,998.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,752,792 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CYTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cytokinetics from $122.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CYTK

Cytokinetics Profile

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.