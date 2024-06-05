NEOS Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 87.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,274 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $424.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $426.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.06. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $306.63 and a 52 week high of $442.79.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $450.88.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

