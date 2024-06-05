NEOS Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 417,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,393,000 after acquiring an additional 25,806 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 647,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 414,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,093,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 212.2% during the fourth quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 91,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,208,000 after buying an additional 62,350 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.71.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS stock opened at $99.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.31 and its 200 day moving average is $92.58. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $100.35.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.