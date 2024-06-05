NEOS Investment Management LLC Buys 1,013 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPG. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 411,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,549,000 after acquiring an additional 23,189 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,815,000 after purchasing an additional 64,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPG. StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.47.

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish bought 2,061 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $131.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.32 and a twelve month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.86. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

PPG Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

