NEOS Investment Management LLC Buys 1,074 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter worth $44,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.57.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $217.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $261.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.98 and its 200 day moving average is $230.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

