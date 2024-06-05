NEOS Investment Management LLC Buys 1,403 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 122.5% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.85.

KMB stock opened at $137.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $139.75. The stock has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,891.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,891.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $866,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,649 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,467.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

