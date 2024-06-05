NEOS Investment Management LLC Buys 883 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,838,000 after purchasing an additional 639,246 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,245,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,295,000 after buying an additional 104,141 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,602,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,192,000 after buying an additional 101,203 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,980,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 995,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,602,000 after buying an additional 20,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.09.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD opened at $80.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.36. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $82.63.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,655 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

