NEOS Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 250 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in AutoZone by 20.8% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,790.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,303.93 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,952.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2,835.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $34.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,104.13.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 910 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,992,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,990 shares of company stock worth $41,341,913. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

