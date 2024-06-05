NEOS Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,984 Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,893,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 108.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,040,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,229,000 after acquiring an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 22.8% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,685,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,855,000 after acquiring an additional 498,622 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 81.1% during the third quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 751,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,745,000 after purchasing an additional 336,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 2,788.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,873,000 after purchasing an additional 260,321 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.94.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $101.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $43.89 and a 12-month high of $111.02.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $96.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 193.48% and a negative net margin of 102.15%. Equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 34,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $3,612,378.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,842.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $190,515.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,162.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 34,108 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $3,612,378.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,860 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,842.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,532 shares of company stock valued at $13,132,749. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

