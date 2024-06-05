NEOS Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $2,141,890,000. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 106.7% in the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,351,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,240,000 after buying an additional 971,032 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,647,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,522,000 after acquiring an additional 394,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,825.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 401,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,623,000 after acquiring an additional 380,904 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DLR opened at $145.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.30 and a 1-year high of $154.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 135.56%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.65.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

