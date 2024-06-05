NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $447,000 Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Gartner by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Gartner by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $428.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $447.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.72. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.61 and a 1 year high of $486.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 618,235 shares in the company, valued at $290,626,091.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.57, for a total value of $363,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,084,428.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 618,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,626,091.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,299 shares of company stock valued at $8,429,535 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $474.50.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

