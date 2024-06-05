NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $468,000 Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Global Payments from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.11.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN stock opened at $97.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.35 and its 200-day moving average is $124.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

