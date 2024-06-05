NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $514,000 Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 250,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,666,000 after buying an additional 125,730 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 279,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 203.2% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $288.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.20.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $250.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.98 and a 200-day moving average of $251.31. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.50 and a 1-year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.07%.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.