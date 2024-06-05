NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $537,000 Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total transaction of $5,070,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,710,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total value of $252,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,271.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total value of $5,070,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,710,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,941 shares of company stock valued at $6,992,804. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME stock opened at $166.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.43 and a 200-day moving average of $170.03. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.89 and a 12-month high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.64.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

