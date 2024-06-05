NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $546,000 Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 84.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 45,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 35,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of PG&E by 5.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 20,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. Barclays boosted their price target on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Insider Activity at PG&E

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG&E Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PCG opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average of $17.20.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. PG&E’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

About PG&E

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.