NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $558,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,419,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,411,000 after purchasing an additional 305,798 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,528,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,768,000 after purchasing an additional 618,120 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,063,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,094,000 after purchasing an additional 588,724 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,065,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,954,000 after purchasing an additional 415,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,400,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,086 shares of company stock worth $1,097,025. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Argus downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.8 %

JCI stock opened at $71.08 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $74.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.31.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

